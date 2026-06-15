Russia, Iran to unite payment systems in two months

Moscow and Tehran are ready to complete the integration of their payment systems. The process will take nearly two months.

Russia and Iran will complete the integration of their payment systems within two months. It will significantly facilitate mutual payments for citizens of the two countries, Abdolnasser Hemmati, head of the Central Bank of Iran said.

"The third and final stage of integrating bank cards with the Iranian Shetab system and the Russian Mir system has entered the implementation phase, and within two months, Iranian citizens will be able to purchase and pay in Russian stores using cards linked to Shetab,”

– Abdolnasser Hemmati said.

According to the media reports, Hemmati recently visited Moscow to discuss this issue, as well as aspects of developing financial cooperation.