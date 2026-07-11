Russia cuts oil production by 61,000 barrels in June

Russia reduced oil production by 61,000 barrels per day in June 2026 compared to May, according to a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC reported that Russian production amounted to 8.928 million barrels per day in June.

This is 834,000 barrels per day below the OPEC+ target, according to the data.

Russia's quota among OPEC+ members for June 2026 was set at 9.762 million barrels per day, including all voluntary cuts.

As a result, actual production was 834,000 barrels per day below the plan, despite no compensation for overproduction being required this month.