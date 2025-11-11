Russia expects tourist flow growth to Turkey in 2025

Russia expects incremental growth in the tourist flow of its citizens to Turkey as of the end of 2025, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Russia to Turkey Alexey Ivanov said on the sidelines of the 16th Asian Conference of the Valdai international discussion club held in Istanbul.

"No, you know, we do not observe the demand drop. The incremental growth is expected as of the end of this year as regards Russian tourists. Our citizens keep standing interest in visiting Turkey," Alexey Ivanov said.

The diplomat noted the Turkish side certainly endeavors to provide comfortable conditions of stay for Russian tourists.

According to him, the parties are discussing existing difficulties, TASS reported.