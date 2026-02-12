Russia helping to create political environment for Iran-US talks - MFA

Russia, China and other partners are helping to create a favorable political environment for talks between Iran and the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We remain in full contact with the Iranians and, together with others, including our Chinese colleagues, we are doing what is called ensuring a proper political environment," Sergey Ryabkov said.

He noted that the focus is now on the talks that Iran is currently conducting with its partners, on the work with the Americans, which Iran is carrying out indirectly, primarily through Arab mediators.

"I think that this work will continue," Sergey Ryabkov said.

Iran and the U.S. held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6.