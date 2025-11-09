Russia sees 12% growth in Turkish tourist arrivals

Tourist traffic from Türkiye to Russia increased by 12% year-on-year during the July-September period, reaching 19,500 visitors. Türkiye was among the top six countries in terms of the tourist arrivals to Russia.

Türkiye consequently rose from seventh to sixth place among top source markets for Russian tourism this year.

China maintained its leading position with 373,000 visitors, followed by Germany (27,000) and Saudi Arabia, which entered the top three for the first time with nearly 26,000 tourists.