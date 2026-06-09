Russian Foreign Ministry expresses concern about rising tensions in Mideast

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that it is “extremely concerned” about heightened tensions in the Middle East, calling on sides to exercise restraint and immediately cease strikes.

“We are extremely concerned about the new round of U.S.-Iranian armed conflict, which began with the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Zakharova said.

Calling on sides to exercise restraint and immediately cease military strikes, she highlighted attacks on civilian infrastructure as “categorically inadmissible.”

The diplomat said Russia remains convinced there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict based on international law and the security interests of all regional states.

"Increasing attention is being paid to the security of the entire region. We hope for the situation to return to a political and diplomatic framework as soon as possible,” Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman noted that Russia is ready to facilitate the implementation of mutually acceptable solutions.