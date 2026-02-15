Russian national team to play Mali and Guatemala in March

The Russian national football team, led by head coach Valery Karpin, is scheduled to play two friendly matches at the end of March, according to sports media reports.

The first match will take place on March 27 in Krasnodar against Mali, an African team that reached the quarterfinals of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations. The second encounter is set for March 31 in St. Petersburg, where the Russians will meet Guatemala.

Mali currently ranks 54th in the FIFA world rankings, placing them among the stronger opponents Russia will face. Guatemala occupies the 94th place, near the lower end of the top 100. The Russian squad, under Karpin's management, holds 36th place.

Since 2022, Russia has been barred from official FIFA and UEFA competitions but remains eligible to participate in international friendlies.