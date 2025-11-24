Scientists uncover details about ancient man in 'shorts' found in Iran's salt mines

A remarkable archaeological discovery made by miners in Iran’s Zanjan province three decades ago has been confirmed as the naturally preserved remains of a man from the early Sassanian Empire.

The discovery took place in January 1993 within the Douzlakh salt mine near the village of Chehrabad, when workers extracting salt unearthed a striking collection of human remains and personal artifacts, including a human head with a beard and long hair, a foot still inside a leather boot, a section of chest, and several personal belongings.

Among the associated items were a knife with its sheath, a pair of shorts, an earring, and a small bag. All finds were carefully recovered and transferred to the National Museum of Iran for protection and study.

Over the next thirty years, a multidisciplinary team of scientists conducted advanced tests, including radiocarbon dating, CT scanning, and isotopic analysis, to build a detailed picture of the individual’s life and death.

Radiocarbon dating placed the man’s lifetime firmly in the early Sassanian period, between 220 and 390 CE, spanning the reigns of Ardashir I to Bahram IV.

The dyeing techniques of these periods relied heavily on natural sources, including both indigenous and imported plants and insects. Common dye sources included madder (Rubia tinctorum) for red, indigo (Indigofera tinctoria) for blue, weld (Reseda luteola) for yellow, and walnut (Juglans regia) for brown.