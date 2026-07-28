Solar energy actively used in Karabakh

The 13th meeting of the working group on coordination and monitoring of the application of 'green technologies' and energy efficiency in the liberated territories was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov spoke about the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories. The minister emphasized that the development of Karabakh and East Zangezur based on the principles of "green technologies" and energy efficiency has already become an exemplary model.

The meeting noted that in general, solar panels with a total capacity of more than 8,000 kW and more than 8,000 LED-based lighting devices have been installed in more than 2,500 private residential houses, public and social buildings in the liberated areas so far. 43% of the lighting devices, that is, approximately 3,500 units, are hybrid systems powered by solar energy. Information on electric charging devices, insulation of houses and buildings was also brought to attention.

Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) Javid Abdullayev highlighted the progress in the construction of solar power plants in Jabrayil within the framework of the application of "green energy" technologies, the construction of 4 small water power plants in Kalbajar and Lachin districts at the expense of the private sector, as well as progress in measurement and observation work in preparation for the construction of a wind power plant in Kalbajar.

He noted that the demand for electricity in the liberated areas is not only completely met at the expense of green energy, but even the additional power generated is transmitted to the general energy network of the country.