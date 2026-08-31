South Caucasus becoming zone of peace - Ilham Aliyev

A little over a year ago, Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed the text of the peace agreement, putting an end to a 30-year conflict, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the SCO Plus format meeting.

The head of state noted that, thus, the South Caucasus region, which was once a zone of long-standing conflict, is becoming a zone of peace.

He highlighted that four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 were implemented three years ago, 30 years later.

“However, unfortunately, the UN played no role in the implementation of these resolutions. Azerbaijan entirely restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity on its own. The development of appropriate mechanisms is required for the swift implementation of UN Security Council resolutions," Ilham Aliyev said.

If implemented, this would serve to enhance the UN's prestige and the organization's role in conflict resolution, he added.

"Having led the Non-Aligned Movement for four years until recently, Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening the principles of multilateralism in international affairs," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is working together with Armenia to increase the volume of mutual trade, expand the range of goods, and create new overland transport links.

"Azerbaijan is already supplying petroleum products to Armenia and providing transit for third-country cargo," Ilham Aliyev said.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov thanked the Azerbaijani leader for a comprehensive speech. He stressed that it is precisely such a broad dialogue that is essential for the formation of a fair, multipolar world.