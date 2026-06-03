Vestnik Kavkaza

Tbilisi and Beijing agreed to teach Chinese in Georgia

Tbilisi and Beijing agreed to teach Chinese in Georgia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia and China have reached an agreement to introduce Chinese language teaching, formalized by the heads of their respective education ministries.

Under the signed memorandum, Georgian teachers will receive professional development support. The two sides also plan to exchange experience and hold joint cultural and educational events.

A working group will be established to address teacher training issues.

Last spring, Georgia's Ministry of Education announced plans to introduce Chinese as a second foreign language in the country's school system.

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