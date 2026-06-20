Trump: US may impose toll on exit from Persian Gulf

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Persian Gulf countries could be required to pay a toll for passage through the Strait of Hormuz as compensation for US security guarantees, according to a post on his TruthSocial account.

The proposal would take effect if Washington and Tehran fail to reach a new nuclear deal within the 60-day timeframe set by their memorandum of understanding.

Trump said Iran would not be forced to pay the toll — either during the 60-day period or after — and that the United States would be the only country authorized to impose such a fee.

He added that the charges would serve to offset US costs for ensuring Gulf security and maintaining American military presence in the region.