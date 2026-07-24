Trump orders not to hit Iran

According to US media, President Donald Trump has ordered the military not to attack targets in Iran.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to halt strikes on Iran, Axios reports citing sources.

It is reported that this order was issued after 13 days of continuous attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Whether the decision is valid only today or will extend further is unknown.

The US military continues to develop plans that could be implemented if the two sides return to large-scale hostilities. However, no corresponding signals have been received from the head of state.