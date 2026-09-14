Saudi Arabia asks Britain for aid against Houthis

Saudi Arabia asked Britain for aid in both repelling the Houthis from the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and in helping defend against strikes on its oil infrastructure, Bloomberg reported.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering whether to help Saudi Arabia counter attacks from the Houthis in Yemen amid British concerns about a worsening economic hit from the escalating conflict.

"The premier has received requests from Saudi Arabia for a range of diplomatic and military support, according to people familiar with the matter. Those requests include operational support for the Saudi military to repel the Iran-supported group’s push south along Yemen’s Red Sea coast toward the Bab el-Mandeb strait, as well as help to defend against strikes on its territory oil infrastructure," the report reads.

It’s unclear whether Burnham is willing to approve the requests, which haven’t been disclosed by the UK government.

Burnham has been advised by his officials that if the Houthis take control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait it would have a “catastrophic” impact on international shipping and provide another hit to the global economy through a further spike in the oil price and inflation.