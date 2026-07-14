Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump urges Netanyahu to withdraw forces from Syria, Lebanon - report

Trump urges Netanyahu to withdraw forces from Syria, Lebanon - report
© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel should withdraw its forces from Syria and urged him to do the same in Lebanon, Axios reported.

Citing unnamed U.S. and Israeli officials, the news outlet said Trump conveyed his position during a phone call with Netanyahu on July 9.

According to the report, the U.S. president told the prime minister that Israel "should start redeploying its forces out of Syria" and urged him to "do the same in Lebanon."

A U.S. official said Trump warned Netanyahu that the presence of Israeli forces on Syrian territory "creates tensions and could lead to an escalation."

"They don't want you there. You should redeploy," Trump told Netanyahu regarding Syria, according to the official, who added that the same applied to Lebanon.

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