Türkiye and Egypt agree on 350mln in military cooperation

Turkey has agreed to a $350-million defense cooperation package with Egypt that will expand military supply ties and establish joint defense production capacity in North Africa.

The agreement was struck between Turkey’s state‑owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation and Egypt’s Ministry of Defence during an official visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Cairo to meet President Abdel Fattah el‑Sisi.

Under the deal, MKE will export the Tolga short‑range air defense system to Egypt for $130 million, a platform designed to detect and defeat aerial threats including drones and low‑flying aircraft, according to a report by Business Insider Africa.

In addition to arms exports, the pact calls for construction of a 155mm long‑range artillery ammunition factory in Egypt and production lines for 7.62mm and 12.7mm ammunition, with the remaining $220 million of the deal financing those industrial investments.