Türkiye expects Trump's visit

Turkish media reports that the US President is ready to visit Ankara next month. According to them, the head of the White House intends to attend the NATO summit.

Turkish media reports that US President Donald Trump may visit Türkiye next month.

According to Clash Report, the country expects the US President to fly to Ankara to attend the NATO summit.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had recently held several phone conversations with his American counterpart, during which Donald Trump expressed his desire to visit Türkiye.