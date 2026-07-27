Türkiye to participate in field development in Iraq

Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) will participate in the development of fields in Iraq. A partnership agreement was signed during the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Türkiye.

Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) will participate in the development of fields in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced.

He emphasized that the Turkish company's participation is stipulated by the agreement signed during Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zeidi's visit to Ankara.

"Turkish Petroleum has received the right to participate in the development of fields in Kirkuk. The agreement signed today is a historic step in partnership in the energy sector,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

According to Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, under this agreement, BP TPAO acquired a 15% stake in BP Energy Company of Kirkuk Limited (BPECKL).