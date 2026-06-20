Tunisia lose to Japan and exit 2026 World Cup

Tunisia and Japan met in the second round of the World Cup group stage in Group F in Guadalupe, with Japan winning 4-0.

Goals were scored by midfielders Daichi Kamada (4th minute) and Junya Ito (69th), as well as forward Ayase Ueda (31st and 83rd).

Earlier in the same group, the Netherlands beat Sweden 5-1.

As a result, the Netherlands and Japan lead Group F with four points each. Sweden is third with three points, while Tunisia is fourth with no points.

Elsewhere in Group E, Ecuador and Curaçao played out a 0-0 draw.

After two rounds, Germany top the group with six points. Côte d'Ivoire is second with three points, while Ecuador and Curaçao have one point each.