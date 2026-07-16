Turkey's Fidan to visit Qatar for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Qatar on Sunday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

During his meetings, Fidan is expected to state that achieving a lasting resolution to tensions in the Gulf and preventing renewed escalation remain the most urgent priorities.

He will exchange views on ongoing diplomatic initiatives and mediation efforts, underscore the importance of ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and stress the need to remain vigilant against Israel's destabilizing activities.

The diplomat is also set to share Türkiye's assessment of the situation in Gaza and recent developments related to the Gaza Peace Plan.