Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

Turkmenistan's leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev marking the anniversary of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, according to the presidential press service.

Berdimuhamedov noted Azerbaijan's rapidly growing international standing and its progress in both domestic and foreign policy.

"Today, Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, demonstrating impressive successes in the economy, infrastructure, and culture, playing an important role in strengthening international cooperation",

Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

He also underscored the significance of Baku-Ashgabat relations, noting that the partnership between the two nations is becoming increasingly dynamic and consistent.

"We express our readiness to continue close cooperation for the benefit of our peoples",

Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.