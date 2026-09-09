US Department of Energy reveals how much oil going through Hormuz

Nearly 11 million barrels of oil and oil products are transiting the Strait of Hormuz daily, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The data as of this morning were at the highest since the start of the conflict, just under 11 million barrels a day, he noted.

"Seven-day average of oil and oil products going out of the Strait on ship on water, and then another three to five million barrels a day from the bypass pipelines. So we continue to grow the oil and oil products coming out of the Gulf," Wright said.

According to the official, U.S. warships are helping ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is still a conflict zone.

The U.S. resumed large-scale attacks on Iran in July, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz, a global chokepoint for approximately 25% of oil and some 20% of LNG supplies.