Trump says he had 'great conversation' with Putin

U.S. President Donald ​Trump said he had a "great conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, repeating his claim that he thinks the Russian leader wants to make a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine.

The phone call, which took place Tuesday, came after top Trump envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow and with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev over the weekend.

"We had a great conversation. He is wanting to make a deal. And if Zelenskyy is wanting to make a deal, that would be very nice," Trump said.

Asked whether he would try to arrange a trilateral meeting, the U.S. leader replied: “It could happen. We had a good conversation. It could happen.”