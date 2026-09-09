Beijing names Baku key Belt and Road partner

Azerbaijan is a key partner of China in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at an event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of China Southern Airlines' office in Baku.

According to her, over the 34 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Azerbaijan, the two countries have consistently adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and mutual assistance.

Political mutual trust is continuously deepening, practical cooperation is yielding rich results, and humanitarian exchanges are becoming increasingly close, the diplomat stressed.