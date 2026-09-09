US considers possibility of Iran conflict lasts until 2029

Top White House advisers have privately warned U.S. President Donald Trump that the conflict with Iran could extend through the remainder of his presidency, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Trump in private discussions in the Oval Office and the Situation Room that Tehran could continue to resist U.S. pressure, potentially prolonging the conflict beyond Inauguration Day in January 2029.
Earlier, the U.S. president said he expected the war to end "immediately after" the U.S. midterm elections in November, arguing that Iran was trying to influence the vote but would be unable to sustain its resistance much longer.