Vestnik Kavkaza

US considers possibility of Iran conflict lasts until 2029

US considers possibility of Iran conflict lasts until 2029
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Top White ‌House advisers have privately warned U.S. ​President Donald Trump that the conflict with ​Iran could extend through the remainder ⁠of his presidency, the Wall Street Journal ​reported, citing U.S. officials.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Trump in private discussions ​in the Oval Office and the ​Situation Room that Tehran could continue to resist U.S. ‌pressure, ⁠potentially prolonging the conflict beyond Inauguration Day in January 2029.

Earlier, the U.S. president ​said he expected the war to end "immediately after" the U.S. midterm ​elections in November, arguing that Iran ​was ⁠trying to influence the vote but would be unable to sustain its resistance much ⁠longer.

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