US not currently seeking deal with Iran - Trump

The United States is not currently seeking negotiations or an agreement with Iran to end hostilities, U.S. President Donald Trump said at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington when asked about the possibility of an agreement with Iran.

"We're not looking for it, to be honest with you. Originally, I wanted to make a deal. We're so far down the line; they have very little country left right now. So we're not looking for it," Trump said.

"Yes, a negotiation could possibly happen, but it's not something we're looking at," he added.

The US President claimed his country’s war against Iran will end immediately after the midterm elections to the U.S. Congress due in November, because Tehran will no longer be able to hold on.