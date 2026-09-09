Another 25 families to return to Azerbaijan's Shukurbeyli village

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, according to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs.

At this stage, 20 families, or 154 people, are being resettled to Shukurbayli.

The relocated families had previously been temporarily housed in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Azerbaijani citizens are being given the opportunity to return to their hometowns as part of the "Great Return" program in territories liberated from occupation.