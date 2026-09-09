Implementation of TRIPP project to launch in 2027 - Baku

Physical work on the TRIPP project is expected to be launched in 2027, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister noted that the main negotiations on the section of the TRIPP project are being held between the U.S. and Armenia, but the implementation of this project does not seem possible without the direct participation of Azerbaijan.

"The information provided to us is that the work and negotiations are being successfully continued. Earlier information indicated that physical works were likely to begin earlier. Currently, within the framework of new public statements, the start of physical works is expected to be held in 2027," Bayramov said.

The minister also noted that Azerbaijan is interested in the implementation of the TRIPP project as soon as possible, adding that there are also international partners interested in participating in the project.