Vestnik Kavkaza

Landmine blast injures ANAMA employee in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

Landmine blast injures ANAMA employee in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A landmine explosion occurred during demining operations in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly District.

Еhe incident took place in the village of Dashkend, located within the district.

The explosion occurred in the presence of an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) who was carrying out demining activities in the area.

As a result of the incident, the employee sustained injuries. The injured individual was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway.

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