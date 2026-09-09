Azeri Light oil scales up in price

The CIF price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port increased by $5.14 from the previous level to $113.32 per barrel, a source in the oil market said.

FOB price of Azeri Light crude at Ceyhan port in Türkiye went up by $4.88 to $109.87 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude grew by $3.65 from the previous level to $85.60 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of North Sea “Dated Brent” crude rose by $5.58 to $114.26 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.