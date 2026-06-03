US House approves resolution to halt military action against Iran

The U.S. House for the first time approved a war powers resolution that would halt the U.S. military action against Iran, defying U.S. President Donald Trump to end the three-month-long conflict.

The roll call Wednesday was 215-208, but next steps are uncertain. Trump would likely reject any measure from Congress to limit his commander-in-chief authority.

It's the fourth time the House has tried to curb the U.S. war against Iran. Each time Democrats have pushed forward the war powers resolution, the vote tallies have inched higher as political unease with the U.S. war swells. Trump had campaigned for the White House on a promise to end U.S. entanglements abroad and focus more on domestic issues, but the war has shifted attention back to the Middle East.

The House sends a strong message to the White House by advancing a war powers resolution urging the president to halt military actions in Iran. This marks the first successful passage after several failed attempts, though the measure still awaits the Senate's decision.

Since the U.S. joined Israel in launching the Feb. 28 strikes on Iran, Americans have seen gas prices spike at the pumps, adding to inflationary pressure on consumer spending.

While a ceasefire in the conflict was declared in April, it remains uneasy and uncertain. Talks for a more durable end to the fighting have dragged, increasingly complicated by Israel's broadening war with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Meanwhile, military strikes between the U.S and Iran continue to flare.

The resolution next goes to the Senate, where four Republican senators last month joined Democrats in advancing a similar measure to curtail the U.S. campaign against Iran. The Senate has yet to take a final vote to approve or reject its own war powers resolution.