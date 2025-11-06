U.S. demands Israel to release Hamas militants from tunnels - report

The United States and other mediators are pressuring Israel to allow about 150 Hamas fighters to surrender their weapons in exchange for passage, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was willing to allow the fighters trapped in the tunnels under the Israeli-controlled part of the Gaza Strip to leave, but Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich openly opposed the idea, stating that the goal of the war was to disarm Hamas.

The Financial Times pointed out that U.S. special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff discussed the issue with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. According to Witkoff, the results of these talks will be a test for further efforts to disarm Hamas.