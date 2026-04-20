US doesn't need NATO, Trump says

US President Donald Trump commented on the role of NATO and expressed confidence that the US will never need the help of its alliance partners, who themselves are completely dependent on Washington's support.

The US stated that the country will never need its NATO partners, while its allies desperately need Washington's help. President Donald Trump made this statement live on CNBC.

The American leader called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization an organization devoid of real weight. Trump emphasized that NATO provides virtually no support, so the US has no need for it. In his view, it is the remaining alliance partners who are completely dependent on Washington.