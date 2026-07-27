US not allows Israel to hit Iran's energy infrastructure

Tel Aviv has complained that the US is preventing Israel from striking energy facilities located in Iran.

Washington is prohibiting Tel Aviv from attacking Iranian energy infrastructure, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced.

According to the minister, Israeli authorities are very keen to strike energy facilities in the Islamic Republic.

"The US is currently not giving permission for this, based on the fear that Iran could strike neighboring countries, triggering an oil crisis,”

– Israel Katz informed.

The politician also warned that if Iran launches strikes, it will face a powerful response.