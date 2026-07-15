US pressure can no longer force Iran to make concessions - envoy

The policy of pressure and economic sanctions can no longer push Iran to make concessions, Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani said.

According to him, withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and a series of broken promises created the basis for a deep crisis of mistrust, driving the U.S. to use methods that have completely lost their effectiveness.

"The failed policy of ‘maximum pressure’ and unfair economic sanctions can no longer force Iran to make concessions," Rouzbehani said.

He noted that Iran has demonstrated its ability to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, whereas "the U.S. has reached the end of the era of unilateral dictate and must accept new geopolitical realities of the region."

"The root cause of the current crisis and deadlock Washington has found itself in lies in the historic and unilateral violation of commitments by Donald Trump, who repeatedly disrupted the negotiation process and violated existing memoranda of understanding and other agreements reached with Iran," Rouzbehani said.

The ‘fiery ball’ of the Strait of Hormuz has already seriously burned Washington’s hands and political wisdom demands that the White House end these pointless and costly gambles as soon as possible, the diplomat added.