US targets Iran with new sanctions

The U.S. on Tuesday imposed new sanctions aimed ​at boosting efforts to disrupt an Iranian shipping ‌network that Washington says helps to evade previous sanctions on oil sales and other activities.

The measures imposed on the Iranian shipping ‌network represent the U.S. Treasury’s latest ​effort to ramp up economic pressure on ⁠Tehran, the department said.

The measures build on sanctions the U.S. issued in April and last year, and the U.S. has now sanctioned more ​than 200 individuals, ​entities, and ⁠vessels, Treasury said.

The sanctions target individuals, entities and vessels, while ​Treasury also allowed wind-down activities, limited safety ​and ⁠environmental transactions, and the offloading of cargo involving certain persons or vessels blocked on Tuesday, the department said.

The ⁠sanctions ​block U.S. assets of those ​designated and prevent Americans from doing business with them.