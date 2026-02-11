The share of the United States and other Western countries in the global economy is declining, with the dollar's monopoly eroding, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The share of the United States and the West as a whole in the global economy is declining," Sergey Ryabkov said.

According to him, the positions of new centers of power, on the contrary, continue to strengthen, while the dollar's monopoly on cross-border payments is eroding.

The processes taking place in the world are "complex and difficult, posing challenges for everyone that have never existed before, the diplomat noted.

He explained that this is an inevitable stage in the development of multipolarity.