Upper Lars is closed to trucks today

North Ossetia's Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that truck traffic along the Georgian Military Road has been suspended. The closure affects the section from Vladikavkaz to the Lars checkpoint in both directions.

Authorities cited the inability to guarantee safe passage for vehicles, along with recommendations from Georgian border police, as reasons for the restriction. The ban took effect at 6:25 PM Moscow time and will remain in place until further notice.

On the Georgian side, the road leading to the Russian border is closed to all vehicles. Restrictions apply to the 93-107 km stretch of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway (Gudauri-Kobi), where avalanche risks have increased.

However, traffic is moving freely on the Mleta-Gudauri section.