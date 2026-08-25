Valentina Matviyenko congratulates Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva today.

Valentina Matviyenko congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday and wished her good health and continued success.

She recalled warm past meetings and highlighted Aliyeva's role in developing friendly relations between Moscow and Baku.

Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations. The call was made at the initiative of the Russian side.