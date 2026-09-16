Trump believes Iran seeks deal with US

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Iran is seeking to reach a deal with the United States but is not yet ready for it.

"That war is going to end very soon. They want to make a deal so badly. They call: ‘We want to make a deal. We want to make it. They're not ready yet. I don't think, but we could have a deal any time we want," Trump said.

He reiterated his forecast that the conflict will end after the midterm elections to the U.S. Congress due in November, adding that he also sees a possibility of an earlier solution.

The U.S. and Israel began a war with Iran in February. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

In July , the U.S. resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Subsequently, the U.S. administration effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran, shifting toward an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.