Washington in dialogue with Havana - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and Cuba are talking as the island faces crippling circumstances in the midst of a White House-imposed oil blockade.

“We’re talking to Cuba right now, and Marco Rubio talking to Cuba right now, and they should absolutely make a deal, because it’s a humanity it’s really a humanitarian threat,” Trump said.

The Trump administration is restricting trade with Cuba citing its close ties to Iran, Russia and China as reasons for pause in hopes of toppling the current regime. The White House has threatened to punish any country that directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently leading talks with officials in Havana.