Yerevan-Tbilisi-Batumi seasonal rail service to relaunch mid-June

Armenia's railway operator, South Caucasus Railway, has announced the seasonal resumption of international passenger service on the Yerevan-Tbilisi-Batumi route.

The train will begin operating on June 14 and will run every other day until October 1.

Passengers traveling from Armenia to the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, and the Black Sea resort city of Batumi will be served by the “Armenia” branded train, featuring modern and comfortable carriages designed for long-distance travel, the company said in a press release.

The Yerevan-Sevan-Shorzha route will also resume on June 12. The electric train will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.