Vestnik Kavkaza

Victory Day 2026 in Moscow: May 9th decorations in the capital of Russia

By Vestnik Kavkaza
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Поклонной горе
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Poklonnaya Hill

May 9th is almost here: Moscow is already decorated with vibrant flags and installations for Victory Day 2026. We invite our readers to enjoy the photos of decorated Poklonnaya Hill, Red Square, Manezhnaya Square, Triumfalnaya Square, VDNKh, Tverskaya Street, and many other beautiful spots in the capital.

Victory Day is just around the corner, and Moscow is already decked out in festive decorations for May 9th, 2026. On Red Square, Poklonnaya Hill, VDNKh, Zaryadye and  many other locations, you can get into the spirit of the great holiday. Vestnik Kavkaza is showing photos of festive Moscow ahead of Victory Day.

Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Триумфальной площади
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations at Triumfalnaya Square
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Тверской улице
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Tverskaya Street
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы в парке Зарядье
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations in Zaryadye Park
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на ВДНХ
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations at VDNKh
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Поклонной горе
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Poklonnaya Hill
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на ВДНХ
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations at VDNKh
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы у Триумфальной арки на Поклонной горе
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations at the Triumphal Arch on Poklonnaya Hill
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Манежной площади
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Manezhnaya Square
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Поклонной горе
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Poklonnaya Hill
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы у метро Арбатская
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations near Arbatskaya metro station
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Дорогомиловской заставе
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations at the Dorogomilovskaya outpost
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Поклонной горе
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Poklonnaya Hill
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на ВДНХ
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations at VDNKh
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Новоарбатском мосту
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Novoarbatsky Bridge
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Кремлевской набережной
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on the Kremlin embankment
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы у метро Арбатская
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations near Arbatskaya metro station
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Манежной площади
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Manezhnaya Square
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Пушкинской площади
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Pushkin Square
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Триумфальной площади
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations at Triumfalnaya Square
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Крымском мосту
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Krymsky Bridge
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Поклонной горе
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Poklonnaya Hill
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Манежной площади
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Manezhnaya Square
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Крымском мосту
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Krymsky Bridge
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы в парке Зарядье
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations in Zaryadye Park
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Красной площади
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Red Square
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Дорогомиловской заставе
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations at the Dorogomilovskaya outpost
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Пушкинской площади
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Pushkin Square
Весенний снег
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Theatre Square
Праздничное оформление ко Дню Победы на Манежной площади
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Victory Day decorations on Manezhnaya Square
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