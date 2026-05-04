By Vestnik Kavkaza

May 9th is almost here: Moscow is already decorated with vibrant flags and installations for Victory Day 2026. We invite our readers to enjoy the photos of decorated Poklonnaya Hill, Red Square, Manezhnaya Square, Triumfalnaya Square, VDNKh, Tverskaya Street, and many other beautiful spots in the capital.

Victory Day is just around the corner, and Moscow is already decked out in festive decorations for May 9th, 2026. On Red Square, Poklonnaya Hill, VDNKh, Zaryadye and many other locations, you can get into the spirit of the great holiday. Vestnik Kavkaza is showing photos of festive Moscow ahead of Victory Day.