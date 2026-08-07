FIFA notes deliberate attempt to harm Infantino's reputation

International football federation FIFA believes that it is witnessing a deliberate attempt to harm the reputation of the organization and its President Gianni Infantino, a FIFA statement reads.

It was noted that It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President.

"Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s Member Associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes," the statement reads.

FIFA said that recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its President.

"Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true," the statement reads.

Infantino served as UEFA General Secretary from 2009 to 2016 before becoming FIFA president. The Telegraph earlier reported that UEFA had paid a six-figure compensation to an employee who was in a relationship with Infantino while he was UEFA General Secretary.