World population reaches 8 billion

15 Nov. 13:00

The global population has reached 8 billion, the UN press service said on Tuesday, citing World Population Prospects 2022 calculations.

"This year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

"It is a momentous milestone for humanity," Natalia Kanem, executive director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), told reporters.

According to the UN, it took the global population 12 years to increase by 1 billion. The 9 billion mark is projected to be reached by 2037.

UNFPA said in a statement that even though the global population "is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100", "the pace of growth is slowing down." Two-thirds of the world's population, according to UNFPA, live in low-fertility areas, and most of the global population growth is taking place in the poorest countries, particularly in sub-Saharan African states.

UNFPA noted that as the world population reaches the 8 billion mark, the global community must note that "sustained high fertility and rapid population growth present challenges to the achievement of sustainable development." According to the fund, it is important to take steps to "draw resources" in appropriate population support programs to make the world a safer, more sustainable and inclusive place.