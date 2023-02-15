Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev discuss energy cooperation

15 Feb. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held phone talks on February 14, according to the Kremlin press service.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed prospects for economic and trade cooperation including implementation of joint projects in the energy and transport fields.

They also exchanged views on the current situation in the South Caucasus region. The importance of taking measures towards ensuring stability and security on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border was stressed at the meeting. In this context, the Presidents underlined the significance of unconditional observance of the respective agreements reached at the high level among Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that on Tuesday Ilham Aliyev received Special Representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovaev in Baku.