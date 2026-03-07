Happy International Women's Day, March 8!

The team of the Vestnik Kavkaza information and analytical agency congratulates dear women on this spring holiday, International Women's Day, March 8!

March 8 is celebrated worldwide, and in many countries – at the highest government level, including in Russia, where it is a public holiday and a day off. Women are congratulated on International Women's Day not only by their families and colleagues, but also by heads of state.

Following long-established tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his congratulatory address to the nation's women at midnight on March 8. He remarked that the holiday is always accompanied by an exceptionally warm and bright atmosphere, acknowledging women's unique ability to bring kindness and positive change to the world. Putin highlighted that a mother's love forms foundation of every human life and remains in the heart forever.

The President expressed his firm belief that Russian women are capable of achieving excellence in any field, including professions that demand leadership qualities and resilience.

"You come to the aid of those in need without hesitation, surround your family and friends with attention and care, and devote yourself to raising children",

Vladimir Putin said.

He concluded by wishing Russian women happiness, success, good health, and overall well-being.

The day before, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a commemorative postcard on his official social media account, extending his congratulations to Azerbaijani women on the occasion of March 8.

"Dear Ladies, I sincerely congratulate you from the bottom of my heart on International Women's Day and wish you all good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors",

Ilham Aliyev wrote.

First Vice President of Azerbaijan and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also addressed Azerbaijani women with congratulations on the occasion of the holiday.

"I wish every women robust health, good mood, endless love, joy and family happiness",

Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered his congratulations to Armenian women, pointing out that their representation in leadership roles today is breaking all historical records. He observed that Armenian women demonstrate greater interest in education and show less inclination toward criminal behavior compared to their male counterparts.

Pashinyan also encouraged women to prioritize having children, emphasizing the importance of balancing social activity with motherhood as a means to improve Armenia's demographic situation.