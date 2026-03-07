Red Crescent warns of acid rain in Tehran

The Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a public warning to residents of Tehran following the destruction of several oil storage facilities near the capital on March 7. According to the organisation, under current weather conditions, combustion and evaporation products from the strikes may condense into clouds and later fall as acid rain.

This phenomenon poses significant risks to public health and safety. Direct exposure to acid rain can cause chemical burns and poisoning from sulfur and nitrogen compounds. Authorities have also cautioned against using rainwater immediately after rainfall, as it may still contain elevated levels of toxic substances.

"Explosions at oil storage facilities release large amounts of toxic hydrocarbon compounds, sulfur, and nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere and clouds, which, when they fall, form dangerous acid rain",

the Red Crescent reported.

Tehran's municipal authorities have advised residents to remain indoors during rainfall until further notice confirming that conditions are safe.