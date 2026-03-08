Türkiye intercepts Iranian missile

Turkish Air Defense Forces have intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iranian territory, according to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

"The ballistic missile, fired from Iran and entering Turkish airspace, was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Some of the missile fragments fell in empty areas in Gaziantep Province",

Turkish Ministry of Defense reported.

Officials emphasized Türkiye's commitment to good-neighborly relations and regional stability, while making clear its readiness to respond to any threats.

"However, we once again emphasize that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace",

Turkish Ministry of Defense added.

Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish Presidential Administration's Communications Directorate, called on Iran to refrain from actions that endanger regional security.

"It is of great importance that the tension in the region does not escalate further and that the conflicts do not spread to a wider area. We once again strongly reiterate our warning to all parties, particularly Iran, to refrain from actions that risk regional security and endanger civilians",

Burhanettin Duran stated.

Earlier today, Washington urged American citizens to immediately leave Türkiye's southeastern Anatolia region and the city of Adana, announcing the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from the consulate in Adana due to a "security threat".