We're ahead of schedule - Trump on US military operation

U.S. President Donald Trump has refrained from saying how long he thinks the U.S. operation against Iran would last.

"I don’t know. I never predict. All I can say is we are ahead of schedule both in terms of lethality and in terms of time," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. president said earlier that he expected the operation against Iran to last four or five weeks. Trump also said that the U.S. has an effectively inexhaustible supply of certain munitions.

The IRGC claimed that Iran can fight a war of this size and scale for “at least” another six months.